60 Hamedan historical monuments restored in year 

TEHRAN - Over 60 historical buildings across the west-central Hamedan province underwent restoration during the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – March 21, 2021), the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 292 billion rials ($6.9 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the restoration projects, Ali Malmir announced on Sunday.

Mir Fatah Yakhchal (traditional ice storage), Taj Abad Caravanserai, Kababian public bathhouse, Eqtedari Mansion, and Marianj Bridge were among the monuments, the official explained.

Moreover, with a budget of 400 million rials ($9,500), some 3,300 historical objects including 600 Safavid-era (1501–1736) coins and 1,800 copper coins as well as 500 semi-precious stones and 50 metal objects were also documented and organized during the mentioned time, the official added.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Hamadan has had many names: it was possibly the Bit Daiukki of the Assyrians, Hangmatana, or Agbatana, to the Medes, and Ecbatana to the Greeks. One of the Median capitals, under Cyrus II (the Great; died 529 BC) and later Achaemenian rulers, it was the site of a royal summer palace.

About 1220, Hamedan was captured by the sweeping army of Mongol invaders. In 1386 it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, and the inhabitants massacred. It was partly restored in the 17th century and subsequently changed hands often between Iranian ruling houses and the Ottomans.

Sitting on a high plain, Hamedan is graciously cool in August but snow prone and freezing from December to March. In summer the air is often hazy. Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

