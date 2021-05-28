Experts discuss 100 years of cultural heritage protection in Iran

TEHRAN – A host of academia, archaeologists, Iranologists, and restorers on Thursday discussed efforts being made to protect Iranian cultural heritage over the past 100 years.

The discussion was made during a virtual meeting organized in close collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, and the Iranian National Committee for ICOM (the International Council of Museums), and cultural heritage NGOs, Mehr reported.

Follow-up sessions have been scheduled to be held throughout the current year 1400, which will usher in the 15th century of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM