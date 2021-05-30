Rezaei vows to make drastic diplomatic changes

TEHRAN — In a televised program aired on Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei discussed various issues, including Financial Action Task Force (FATF), stock market and named his government “the government of action and reform.”

He said if the West does not want to lift some JCPOA sanctions, it will become a complicated issue that must be resolved.

“I promise Iran will get out of ‘paper diplomacy’ and when the United States sees that we have formed such a government, people will see how they will back down. The United States will follow a logical path when this government comes to power,” he said.

The presidential candidate also said that he will get the required warrants and will definitely make sure that the FATF bill will be passed in his administration.

SA/PA

