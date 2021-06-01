TEDPIX drops 5,400 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5,432 points to 1.14 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 5.744 billion securities worth 41.754 trillion rials (about $994 million) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index fell 5,533 points, and the second market’s index dropped 5,649 points.

TEDPIX lost 45,000 points, or four percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.109 million points on Wednesday, May 26, (the last working day of the week).

The Iranian capital market has been going through some turbulence over the past few months and in this regard, the government and related entities have been taking serious measures for stabilizing the market.

