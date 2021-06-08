Cafes in Istanbul usually have great views over different places and are hence perfect for taking a short rest while capturing a few memorable photos.

In this article, we’re going to introduce some of the most Instagrammable cafes in Istanbul, places that will stand out in your whole Istanbul tour and trip.

Hafiz Mustafa Café

If you want to taste the delicious taste of Turkish baklava in one of the cafes of Istanbul, our first suggestion is Hafez Mustafa Cafe, which has two branches in Taksim Square and Sultanahmet neighborhood. It is good to know that Hafez Mustafa Cafe is one of the busiest and most popular cafes among the people of Istanbul and tourists; Also, its price range is economic.

As for the atmosphere of the place, it is absolutely lovely and for taking pictures, it is one of the most Instagrammable cafes in Istanbul.

A varied menu is served in Hafiz Mustafa Istanbul Restaurant Cafe by expert chefs. Fresh and quality ingredients used in cooking all the dishes on the menu have created a wonderful taste and pleasant color and smell in these foods. You will definitely be encouraged to eat them by looking at the restaurant's menu.

Mado Café: A Beautiful Instagrammable Café in Istanbul

Mado Cafe is one of the most famous cafes in Istanbul, which is a chain with different branches. In this cafe, halal food is served along with a variety of traditional ice cream, vegetarian and for people with diabetes. Needless to say, a variety of pizzas and fast foods to local soups are other foods that you can order to your liking.

The variety of off-season flavors of these ice creams will make you find newer interests. In addition to ice cream, the cafe serves a variety of pizzas, traditional dishes, delicious cakes, desserts, syrups (a drink that used to be drunk instead of coffee and tea) and a variety of other beverages.

Cafe Privato

One of the most famous and most Instagrammable cafes in Istanbul near Gatala Tower is Privato Cafe. This cafe has also become more famous thanks to its elaborate breakfasts. It goes without saying that this cafe is a tourist cafe with a high average price; But the menu also includes local cuisine.

Privato Cafe is definitely one of the best places in Istanbul where you can enjoy a full Turkish breakfast. This café is located on a corner of the street next to the busy Galip Dede Street, famous for its musical instrument and equipment shops.

The Privato local breakfast, which is very cozy in both winter and summer, includes all the classic elements of breakfast including Turkish cheese, jam, and pastries, as well as honey and cream (like buttermilk), tomato and cucumber salad, eggs, and freshly brewed Turkish tea.

Pierre Loti Café

Pierre Loti Cafe is one of the most popular and Instagrammable cafes in Istanbul, which is located on a hill of the same name. It seems that every tourist should have a cup of thick coffee with Turkish foam in this cafe once and see Istanbul under his feet.

One of the most important features of this hill can be considered its beautiful landscape because it will depict a very beautiful view of Istanbul and its lake. The reason for naming this park can be considered as the existence of an old cafe on the hill, which has been noticed by many famous writers and is known as a romantic place in novels. Before traveling to Istanbul, you should be familiar with some things so that you can enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Çiğdem Pastanesi

One of the most Instagrammable cafes in Istanbul, which is located in the Sultanahmet neighborhood and the Hagia Sophia, is the Çiğdem Pastanesi Cafe. This cafe dates back to the middle of the twentieth century. Breakfast, sweets, coffee and tea, and other hot and cold drinks are on the menu.

It may be a little hard to believe, but you should know that Çiğdem Pastanesi's Istanbul's pastry shop started in 1961 and has continued until now. Admittedly, such a long history and a great deal of experience today play a decisive role in the success of pasta arrangement bakery.

All you have to do is step into this bakery and have a cup of tea with some baklava to get an indescribable feeling. Of course, it is better not to just eat baklava and go for burk and other delicious sweets. Do not doubt that each of these sweets will play with your lips and mouth and create special moments for you.

Cafe Rumist

Rumist Cafe is another cafe in Istanbul near Sultan Square. This cozy cafe has a full menu. You can choose from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern or even European cuisine. The staff of this cafe is polite and fluent in English and the reason for its fame goes back to the similarity of the owner of the cafe with "George Clooney".

Be sure to try the seafood at Rumist Cafe, which is the best of its kind.

From 8 am to midnight, Rumist Cafe is your host and the price of food is between 50 and 120 liras. You do not notice the passage of time from the moment you enter this cafe, you come to your senses when the Rumist cafe is almost closing and is just waiting for you.

So, Did You Get to Know the Most Instagrammable Cafes in Istanbul?

In this article, we tried to introduce the most Instagrammable cafes in Istanbul for a perfect trip. We also know that no matter how much we say about cafes in Istanbul and its attractions they never end. So, if you also have the experience of traveling to this city and have ways to have more fun in your mind, share it with us in the comments section, so that, thanks to you, the travel guide will be the most comprehensive travel guide.