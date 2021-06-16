Tehran, Damascus put expansion of co-op in construction, transport on agenda

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami has traveled to Syria on top of a delegation to meet with Syria’s senior officials for discussing the expansion of ties, especially in civil construction and transportation.

“Iran and Syria have put the development of bilateral cooperation on their agenda, especially in the field of construction and development projects,” Eslami said upon arrival in Damascus.

Considering the fact that security and stability has been established in Syria, the two countries have put the development of bilateral cooperation on their agenda and are seriously pursuing this goal, he said.

He underlined the significant role of the two countries’ private sectors in the development of mutual economic cooperation, saying: “Given the developments in the fields of finance and transportation, now we must benefit from the capacities of the private sector in other fields like industry and civil development to be able to advance joint projects in these areas.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Eslami has traveled to Syria for a four-day visit, during which he is scheduled to hold talks with senior Syrian officials including Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

Upon arrival, Eslami was welcomed by the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for the expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations in the past two years and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of the Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

Syria has repeatedly stressed that Iranian companies are the country’s top priority for implementing reconstruction projects.

Back in May, the chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce said that trade is rising between the two countries.

Keyvan Kashefi said that currently, Syria is moving towards reconstruction, and items in the fields of construction, bridge and dam building, electricity supply, and technical and engineering services are at the top of Iran's list of exports to this country.

