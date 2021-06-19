TEDPIX jumps 14,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 14,310 points to 1.161 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

Over 8.183 billion securities worth 49.326 trillion rials (about $1.174 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index gained 10,696 points, and the second market’s index rose 28,172 points. TEDPIX dropped 4,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.147 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Kourosh Food Industry Company, Leasing Iranzamin Company, and Zarmakarun Industrial Company were the most widely followed indices.

Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has announced that the organization’s advisory council has proposed two new programs for supporting the stock market in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

The details of the mentioned programs dubbed "capital market policy package to support production and eliminate obstacles" and “the plan to improve the position and performance of the capital market" were presented in a meeting between Dehqan Dehnavi and the members of the SEO Advisory Council.

“The capital market has witnessed great changes in the past two years and has grown significantly in terms of size, the volume of activity, and presence of people. These rapid developments have changed some of the equations [in the market],” Dehnavi said following the mentioned meeting.

He emphasized that the structure and facilities of the stock market should be reviewed and modified based on the size and volume of today's market and the issues it faces.

