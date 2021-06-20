Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan insist on close cooperation in terror fight, violent extremism

TEHRAN — The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan held a trilateral meeting in Antalya on Sunday to discuss peace in Afghanistan.

At the meeting held during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Hanif Atmar emphasized the need for active cooperation between countries to contribute to the peace process, the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and the region.

They also agreed on a plan to use the corridor crossing Iran to carry out transportation with Afghanistan and expand economic cooperation.

The three ministers issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting.

“On the occasion of the trilateral meeting, the three foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance solidarity and cooperation among the peoples of the three countries based on deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural commonalities and shared values that will serve to strengthen peace, stability, prosperity and cooperation in the region, underlined their commitment to further expand cooperation particularly in the areas that would contribute to economic progress and sustainable development,” the statement said.

Chief Iranian, Turkish, and Afghan diplomats emphasize commitment to support a sovereign, independent, democratic and unified Afghanistan

They also expressed their willingness to enhance their cooperation on regional connectivity in the fields of transport, trade, energy and infrastructure, in this regard agreed to conclude a memorandum of understanding, underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, transnational organized crime and illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and their precursors, and arms, human trafficking, crimes against cultural and historical heritage, cybercrimes and illegal migration, acknowledged the role of the regional and neighboring countries, in particular the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, in hosting

Afghan refugees and called for creating conducive conditions in Afghanistan for their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation.

The foreign ministers recognized the importance of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) as a substantial platform that contributes to regional stability in fields ranging from political and security cooperation to economic integration, agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of migration and urged international community to increase technical and financial assistance to host countries in taking care of the essential needs of Afghan refugees and to provide support to the repatriation and reintegration efforts of the government of Afghanistan, and emphasized their commitment to support a sovereign, independent, democratic and unified Afghanistan.

They also deplored the continuing high level of violence in Afghanistan and particularly condemned attacks targeting civilians, reiterated that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process that aims a permanent and nationwide ceasefire as well as an inclusive political settlement, and declared their ongoing support to the Afghan peace negotiations for the achievement of a just and durable political settlement.

The ministers also reiterated the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and its full implementation by all sides for the security and economic welfare of the region and beyond, recognized the important role of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) as a platform for promoting economic cooperation between Afghanistan and other counties in the region and beyond, and reiterated their commitment to cooperation and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and working with the spirit of cooperation, unity and solidarity to protect the health of all our citizens, and make efforts to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

Foreign ministers and international figures from different countries attended the Antalya forum.

