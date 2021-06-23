President-elect Raisi invited to UN climate change meeting

TEHRAN — Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the president-elect of Iran, has been invited to attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

COP26 will be held from November 1 to 12 under the presidency of the UK.

Raisi, who won the June 18 elections by a landslide, will take the helm in mid-August.

The summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, according to its website.

More than 70 presidents, prime ministers and top officials will be attending the summit.

According to Tasnim, questions have arisen about whether Raisi will take part in the conference and whether Scotland will be his first foreign destination as the new president of Iran.

Iran participated at the COP15 held in Copenhagen in 2009 and the 2014 UN climate summit in New York at the level of president. However, the 2015 United Nations climate change conference in Paris was attended by Iran’s vice president.