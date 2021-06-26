Iran publishes book revealing motives behind U.S. invasion of Iraq 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Culture Center in Baghdad has recently published a book that reveals the aims the U.S. had in the invasion of Iraq.

“Islamic Resistance versus the U.S. Arrogance” has been written by Abd Ali Kazim al-Mamuri.

This book explains that the U.S. occupied Iraq to maintain the interests of Israel, to plunder the oil reserves in Iraq, and to eliminate the genuine Islamic culture of the country.

The writer also emphasizes the need for the Islamic resistance groups’ activities in Iraq, and describes the challenge the groups pose for the presence of the U.S. in the country.

Copies of “Islamic Resistance versus the U.S. Arrogance” have been sent to Islamic seminaries, leaders and resistance groups in the country.

The Iraq National Library and Archive, Council of Representatives of Iraq, political parties and cultural centers have also received copies of the book.

Islamic resistance has been the subject of numerous books published in Arabic with contributions from Iran in Iraq and Lebanon over the past few years.

One of the books is “Vanquisher of America” written about Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani by Mohsen Saleh, a Lebanese associate professor of modern and contemporary Arab history.

Tamkin Publications in Beirut published the book in collaboration with Iran to commemorate the commander’s first martyrdom anniversary in January 2020.

Saleh, a former head of the Department of History and Civilization at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), is currently the general manager of the Al-Zaytouna Centre for Studies and Consultations in Beirut.

The book is composed of five chapters beginning with the messages from the Leader and Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the martyrdom of Soleimani followed by concepts such as the revolution.

The book also scrutinizes the Islamic Revolution’s influence on the region and the geo-cultural and strategic changes in the area, and also carries articles by top U.S. senior officers about Commander Soleimani.

The writer also carried out several interviews with Hassan Nasrallah and the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad-Jalal Firuznia, about Commander Soleimani to publish in the book.

Photo: Front cover of Iraqi scholar Abd Ali Kazim al-Mamuri’s book “Islamic Resistance versus the U.S. Arrogance”.

