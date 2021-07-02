Protests in front of the French embassy

TEHRAN — A number of the family members of the 7th of Tir victims gathered in front of the French embassy in Tehran on Wednesday to protest lack of judicial action against the assassinators of the 7th of Tir (June 28) attack. In the terrorist attack, conducted by MKO operatives, chief justice Mohammad Hossein Beheshti and 72 other leading figures were martyred. In the Persian language the attack is known as “Hafte Tir bombing”. It happened in 1981.



