Iran’s “This Side, Other Side” honored at Neum Animated Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Lida Fazli’s acclaimed short movie “This Side, Other Side” won the award for best movie in the category of 2D and 3D animation at the Neum Animated Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the organizers announced on Thursday.

This film shows that no border can prevent the formation of friendships and affection between children, and the director wishes that the world of adults, like the world of children, would be full of peace and friendship.

The movie produced by Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center has been screened at numerous international festivals and won several awards.

Serbia’s International Festival of Children and Youth Animated Film awarded its Grand Prix to the movie. The festival took place in the city of Sremski Karlovci in November 2020.

It also won the UNICEF Award at the 15th Biennial of Animation Bratislava, an international festival of animated films for children that took place in the Slovakian capital in October 2020.

The Grand Prix award of the Neum Animated Film Festival went to “Foreign Exchange” by Corrie Francis Parks from the USA.

Corrie Francis Parks animates sand and other unusual materials, her film raises the question: How much is a handful of sand worth in the vast landscape of the global economy?

“Natural Selection” by Bosnian director Aleta Rajic won the award for the best 2D animation.

“Flower and the Girl” by British director Robin Heap was selected as best clay puppet animation, while the award for visual art was given to Russian director Roman Burmakov’s “Krasnoludki”.

Cris Van Beuren won the award for best music composer for his collaboration in Mexican director Marcos Almada Rivero’s animated film “The March of the Missing”.

“Croach” by Agustin Tourino and Matias Deon from Argentina was picked as best student film.

The Dusan Vukotic Award, which has been given since 2017 in honor of the Oscar winner, went to the Serbian director Masha Avramovic for the film “Stuck Together”. This award is given to young authors in the region as an incentive for further work.

Photo: “This Side, Other Side” by Iranian director Lida Fazli.

