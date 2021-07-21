Tehran streets named after wetlands

TEHRAN – The City Council of Tehran has approved naming 13 streets in the capital city after national wetlands across the country, ISNA reported.

The names of Hour-al-Azim, Shadegan, Miankaleh, Anzali, Gomishan, Kani Barazan, Zarivar, Choghakhor, Band-Ali Khan, Parishan, Bakhtegan, Mighan, and Jazmourian wetlands will adorn the streets in Tehran.

In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value with an area of over 3 million hectares have been identified, of which 25 wetlands are designated as wetlands of international importance (registered in the Ramsar Convention) covering more than 1.4 million hectares and four sites are biosphere reserves.

Of Iran’s 25 Ramsar sites about one-third are under pressure or in critical condition.

The Ramsar Convention for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands recognizes the fundamental ecological functions of wetlands and their economic, cultural, scientific, and recreational value.

The Convention on Wetlands is the oldest of the modern global intergovernmental environmental agreements. The treaty was negotiated through the 1960s by countries and non - governmental organizations concerned about the increasing loss and degradation of wetland habitat for migratory waterbirds. It was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971 and came into force in 1975.

MG