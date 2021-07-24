Over 433MW of electricity generated from renewable sources in a month

TEHRAN – Iran’s solar farms generated over 433 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the third month of the current Iranian calendar year (May 22-June 21).

As reported, solar farms accounted for generating 49 percent of the power generated by the renewable power plants in the country in the mentioned month.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for about seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next four years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Iran is also planning on expanding its presence in the region’s renewable energy market.

According to the Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, the country has great potentials in the field of renewable energies and can have a significant role in developing the region’s market for such energies.

“Relying on the high potential of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, etc., the Energy Ministry has planned good measures in order to implement new policies for creating positive changes in the development of the country’s renewable energy sector,” Ardakanian has said.

MA/MA