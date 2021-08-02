TEDPIX drops 2,300 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 2,347 points to 1.357 million on Monday

As reported, over 6.748 billion securities worth 44.623 trillion rials (about $1.062 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index dropped 3,679 points, while the second market’s index rose 1,391 points.

TEDPIX had risen 5,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.316 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices

A capital market analyst says that TEDPIX is going to improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar month (ends on August 22).

Mehdi Bayat-Manesh noted that considering the current trend of capital inflow into the market TEDPIX is expected to rise in the current month.

MA/MA