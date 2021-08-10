Shanghai Persian art exhibition celebrates 50 years of Iran-China diplomatic relations 

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing a collection of traditional and modern Persian artworks is underway at the Powerlong Art Center in Shanghai, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.

The exhibition titled “Dialogue beyond Time & Space – 2021 the Legend of Persia Art” has been organized to introduce Persian civilization, allow Chinese viewers to feel contemporary Iranian culture, and extend friendship between the two nations, the Global Times has announced.

Paintings, sculptures and art installations created by 43 contemporary Iranian artists presenting a combination of Persian classic and modern art seen by Chinese viewers for the first time are on view at the exhibit, which comes to an end tomorrow.

Noting that art is the essential way of communication and understanding between nations, curator Hossein Bordbar said that this exhibition vows to present the contemporary Iranian arts which demonstrate the actual trends in the minds of Iranian artists to the Chinese people, bringing the two civilizations together in the modern era.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition last Wednesday, Ramezan Parvaz, consul general of Iran in Shanghai, said that Iran and China have a friendship dating back to the ancient Silk Road era, and the profound interaction between the two countries in trade and culture has been extended to the present, with their cultures enjoying a vast range of areas in common.



“Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative and the 25 Years Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Plan, the new era for cooperation and integration has begun, especially in the culture sector,” added Parvaz, wishing more active and flourishing cooperation and communication to be carried out under the new stage.

Iran’s geographical position between the East and the West helped to transform this land into a crossroad of civilization and to become a great source of arts and thoughts. It has a rich heritage of art that includes weaving and architecture as well as such intangible heritage as poetry.

Photo: An art aficionado visit the art exhibition “The Legend of Persia Art” at the Powerlong Art Center in Shanghai on August 5, 2021. (Global Times/Du Qiongfang”

MMS/YAW