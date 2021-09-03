Colorful destinations: what to do in every season in Iran?

TEHRAN - If you’re thinking about traveling to Iran whenever the coronavirus is finally behind us, you might wonder what time of year is best.

Iran is known for being a destination to fall in love with as its mesmerizing traditional architecture, serene deserts, jagged mountains, emerald jungles, and above all, its hospitable people, are all fascinating.

It is one of the countries in the world which has four seasons at one time; while the north is covered with snow, in the south you can experience pleasant tropical weather. In the winter, you can go skiing on the northern slopes of Tehran, and a day later you can head south to Kashan to experience the warmth of sands at appealing deserts such as Maranjab or Mesr deserts.

Let’s dive into some tips on what to do depending on the time of year you visit:

Spring

Spring is a pleasant season to visit the ancient land and the high season for traveling to the country starts in March and continues to the end of May. Why? Because you’ll avoid searing heat and severe winter cold. As long as you are prepared to dress for the heat/chill, June and October offer slightly better deals.

Iran is known for being a destination to fall in love with. May is a much better time to visit the country and still enjoy the clement spring weather. This month is perfect for enjoying nature, as all the greens have covered the fields, the flowers have bloomed, and the weather is ideal for hiking activities.

Cat-tail-like Eremurus flowers light up the landscapes, along with pretty, bell-shaped crown imperials. And if you have ever planned to go to the Netherlands to visit some tulips, you should know that tulips are the national flower of Iran. So many international tourists visit Iran in May and April, and most of them visit places in the central Iranian plateau, such as Shiraz, Isfahan, and Yazd. The weather is nice and the attractions unlimited!

Summer

Summer begins with a slight decrease in precipitation. From June to August, the number of foreign tourists declines and there will be good discounts on tours and experiences because the temperatures increase all across the country and you should be able to withstand the heat to travel to cities like Shiraz, Yazd, and Kashan.

Touring and walking could be very exhausting. This is doubly unpleasant as shorts and t-shirts are a no-no, and women must wear headscarves. But the northwest of the country and also the seaside areas of the north (Caspian Sea) are still fine during summer, and both are the main destinations of domestic travelers.

Ardabil and Gilan provinces in northwestern Iran, Kurdistan province in the west, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province in south-central Iran are but a handful of places whose rural towns beckon travelers in the summer.

Fall

Autumn brings rains to the country and the highest amount of precipitation occurs in October. October temperature ranges between 22 and 25 °C; thus the weather is pleasant for a perfect journey all over Iran in a season when you can easily avoid crowds of travelers. Yet, as November begins the weather starts to get colder.

So fall is probably a fine time to visit central Iran, particularly Isfahan and Shiraz; two incredibly historical cities with several World Heritage sites in or around them.

Other great times to visit Iran are September and October. It rarely rains, and the temperature decreases and the weather generally get cooler especially in October and early November.

The prices are lower than in April and May. You can easily find public transportation including flight and train because there are almost a few non-business domestic travels in this period. The deserts in the provinces of Kerman, Yazd, and South Khorasan are particularly interesting locations to visit in autumn, especially for stargazers who want to get a clean look at the Milky Way. Autumn gives you a real-time adventure in the desert.

This period is the shoulder season to visit Iran, you can expect a drop in accommodation prices and your flight tickets. The rush would have worn off, and you can enjoy the country without irritating crowds. Generally, autumn is a great time to visit Iran.

Winter

Winter is an excellent time to travel to the Persian Gulf islands of Kish and Qeshm, both of which are free trade zones and are attracting a lot of attention from investors as Iran’s trying to develop their tourism potential.

Western and northwestern areas get a decent amount of snowfall. Some intercity routes are occasionally closed due to massive snowfall or the risk of avalanches in those areas. If you are a big fan of skiing, visit Iran particularly Tehran and Ardabil in wintertime.

AFM