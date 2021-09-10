Firouz Karimi named Tractor coach

TEHRAN – Firouz Karimi was named as new coach of Tractor football team, the Iranian club announced on Friday.

The 65-year-old coach took charge the Tabriz based football team following Faraz Kamalvand’s resignation.

Karimi has been appointed as Tractor for the third stint. He led the team in the 1988/99 season in Azadegan League. Karimi was also appointed as Tractor coach at the end of the 2020/21 Iran professional League (IPL) season as Rasoul Khatibi’s replacement but stepped down after the end of the season.

Now, he has returned to Tractor once again.

Karimi will have to prepare Tractor for Al-Nassr Match in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 which has been scheduled for Tuesday.