Iran advance to 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Jordan in penalty shootout to book a place at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Following a goalless draw at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties in Group G.

Maryam Irandoost’s girls had already defeated Bangladesh 5-0 in the group and qualified for the final round with six points.

Iran’s women’s football team have booked their place at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time.

The result, a milestone for Iranian women’s football, also keeps them alive in the race for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup will be held in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 2020.