Iran ready to restore Syria’s tourism infrastructure damaged by ISIS

TEHRAN- Iran is prepared to repair and restore Syrian historical monuments and tourism infrastructure that have been destroyed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian has announced.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil on Sunday in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The Iranian restorers can then exchange experiences with Syrian specialists,” the official added.

He also emphasized Iran’s readiness to strengthen communication and develop tourism ties between the two countries.

"Health tourism and medical tourism is one of Iran's most important strengths in the tourism sector, and we welcome Syrian tourists to make use of this opportunity,” he noted.

Al-Khalil for his part said that there is an increasing interest among Syrian tourists in visiting Iran, especially its northern coasts, as well as to Iranian holy cities, so the necessary grounds need to be created.

The Expo 2020 Dubai opened on Thursday with a lavish ceremony of fireworks, music, and messaging about the power of global collaboration for a more sustainable future.

Iran’s pavilion in the world fair is planned to showcase each Iranian province’s strengths and assets in tourism, cultural heritage, handicrafts, as well as its natural sites, traditional ceremonial practices, and historical significance.

Many countries and companies are also looking to the expo - the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic - to boost trade and investment.

According to organizers, the Expo, an exhibition of culture, technology, and architecture under the banner “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, is expected to be a demonstration of ingenuity, and a place where global challenges such as climate change, conflict, and economic growth can be addressed together.

The Persian Gulf state has relaxed most coronavirus limitations but Expo requires face masks to be worn and for visitors over 18 to be vaccinated against, or test negative for, COVID-19.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

ABU/AFM