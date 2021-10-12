Raisi: University is central point of change in society
October 12, 2021 - 13:26
TEHRAN — Speaking at the official reopening of the new academic year in universities on Monday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said university is the central point of creating change in society, and universities and scientific centers should serve as the government's think tank in creating change in society. He also said the country faces no stalemate. In another part of his speech, the president said no new view or theory should be taken for granted.
