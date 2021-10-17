President Raisi to address the nation on Monday night

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will address the Iranian people via state TV on Monday night, Iran’s state news Agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

This will be the second televised speech delivered by Ayatollah Raisi since taking office in August. In the live TV speech, the president will talk to the people about the important issues of the country as well as the plans of the 13th government to solve the problems, according to IRNA.

The Iranian president has been very attentive to the role media outlets, particularly those run by the state, can play in creating hope among the people. He underlined this during his recent meeting with Peyman Jebelli, the Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Referring to the important role of the IRIB as a national media outlet in explaining the issues and problems of the people and expressing the views of the country's officials, the president said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting should be a bridge between the government and other officials of the country and the people.”

Emphasizing the three important points of accuracy, speed and honesty in informing and explaining the work, achievements and performance of managers and officials, Ayatollah Raisi added, “The result of this performance and joint cooperation between the government and the TV should create hope in the people.”

Raisi officials also called for close cooperation with the media. In September, Raisi’s chief of staff Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said media outlets play a unique role in shaping the culture and mind of society.

Underlining the importance of media in the face of enemies, Esmaili said the enemies has focused their psychological operations on creating despair among the Iranian people.

Esmaili said the people’s trust in government has been damaged and that media should repair the trust by creating attractive and creative content.



