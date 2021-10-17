Raisi set to visit Ardabil in line with provincial trips

TEHRAN - Vice President for Executive Affairs Solat Mortazavi announced on Sunday that President Ebrahim Raisi will start a tour Ardabil Province in the middle of the week.

This will be Raisi’ eighth provincial trip.

A meeting was held on Saturday to review and prioritize plans in Ardabil province, Mortazavi said.

The vice president stressed that in Saturday's meetings, priority projects in provinces are reviewed separately at the presence of experts from different agencies as well as experts from the Planning and Budget Organization, the presidential office and the office of vice president for executive affairs, and finally plans are submitted to the first vice president, he stated.

Mortazavi added: "In the meeting related to Ardabil province, we have had a meeting with 18 executive bodies so far, in which the important plans have been selected and the methods of financing them have also been reviewed."

