CEO of Hamrahe Aval Co. (MCI) appreciates Iran’s wrestling champions in 2021 WWC

The wrestling champions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who showed best performance in 2021 World Wrestling Championship (WWC) in Norwegian capital Oslo, were honored and praised by Chief Executive of Hamrahe Aval Co. (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) Mehdi Akhavan Behabadi, the Public Relations Department of Hamrahe Aval reported.

The honoring ceremony of champions of Iran’s National Wrestling Team, who participated in 2021 World Wrestling Championship (WWC) in Norway, was held at Vanak Star Building on Sunday, Oct. 17, during which, Iran’s wrestling champions held a cordial and very intimate conversation with Chief Executive of Hamrahe Aval (MCI) Mehdi Akhavan Behabadi.

In the beginning, the CEO of Hamrahe Aval Mehdi Akhavan Behabadi congratulated the glorious victory of wrestlers in 2021 World Wrestling Championship who made the noble nation of Islamic Iran happy by winning coveted medals.

“Today, God Almighty has bestowed you, heroes of the country, the great blessing to bring joy to the hearts of people of the country,” he emphasized.

Today, you, wrestlers, are ambassadors of happiness, and “I, as a staunch supporter of Iranian Wrestling Federation, as long as I am in this position, I will throw my weight behind the first and leading sports in the country i.e. wrestling.”

He seized this opportunity to thank President of Iranian Wrestling Federation Mr. Alireza Dabir who took giant strides in supporting wrestlers of the country to shine in world prestigious sports events.

President of Iranian Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir, for his part, expressed his thanks to the unsparing and unflinching support of Hamrahe Aval Company who boosted spirit among wrestlers of the country to win in international events.

He also commemorated the name and memory of Iran’s great champion the late Gholamreza Takhti and the late Abdollah Mohavved who brought honor to the Islamic Iran in international arena.

It is worth mentioning that Hamrah-e-Aval, as the first and largest mobile phone operator in the country and a sponsor of Iranian Wrestling Federation, in addition to honoring wrestlers who participated in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships (WWC) in Norway, paid for travel expenses of all of these champions and their families for a period of one week to the shrine city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships was the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and was held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.