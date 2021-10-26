Iran says ready to cooperate with Islamic states to develop nuclear technology

TEHRAN — The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said Tehran is ready to cooperate with Muslim nations to develop nuclear technology for civilian purposes to promote the welfare of Islamic Ummah.

"We are ready to cooperate with the countries of the Islamic world for the development of nuclear technology for the welfare of the people and Islamic societies, so that we can all pave the way for a new Islamic civilization," Behrouz Kamalvandi said as a group of guests participating at the international Islamic unity conference in Tehran on Saturday paid a visit to the Martyr Fakhrizadeh Research Reactor, Radiopharmaceutical Production Center of Martyr Shahriari as well as an exhibition of the latest achievements in the nuclear industry.

During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the scientific and research infrastructure, achievements and capabilities of Iran in the field of reactor and radiopharmaceutical production.

Iran hosted the annual Islamic unity meeting on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH). The conference was held on Oct.19-24.

At the beginning of the visit, Kamalvandi said: "I am fully convinced that the convergence, integration and cohesion of the thinkers of Islamic lands under the banner of Islam will lead to the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the promotion of the Islamic nations against the ill-wishers, the wicked and the arrogant."

He stated that the Islamic Ummah was in a crucial historical turning point. On the one hand, Kamalvandi said, the extraordinary growth of various sciences and technologies has led to welfare of nations and on the other this technology, which is mostly in the hands of the wrong people, has led to monopoly, exploitation and colonization of less privileged nations by the arrogant.

"On the one hand, the establishment of international organizations has facilitated relations and more interaction between the nations of the world in order to solve problems and fill the gap of various shortcomings. And on the other hand, these ostensibly international organizations have become the toy in the hands of the arrogant and make every effort for humiliation and restriction of other nations" stated Kamalvandi, who is the deputy chief of the AEOI for international and legal affairs.

He added: "In this tense atmosphere, the Islamic world, with its renaissance, is not only obliged to develop and advance itself by appealing to new knowledge and technologies, but also by promoting Islamic thought and a monotheistic attitude and trusting in God to pave its progress with an Islamic model based on verses and hadiths and relying on itself and not on others, and this is the path that will eventually lead to a new Islamic civilization."

Referring to the unilateralism adopted by arrogant countries, the deputy head of the AEOI said: "The Islamic world now has precious assets. These assets are the result of the efforts of thinkers throughout history. Undoubtedly, what should emerge from the conference on Islamic unity is the structures and mechanisms of the new Islamic civilization and the explanation and delineation of the way to achieve it in this ambiguous period and in the face of various tensions in the international arena."

Regarding the great achievements made by Iran in nuclear technology, Kamalvandi said: "We have made every effort here to reach the pinnacles of nuclear science and technology, and in spite of all the opposition and hostility in the international arena, in the nuclear industry, we have achieved great achievements. We have invested everything in the path of achieving these great achievements and we have dedicated our scientists, each of whom was a great man and scholar, to the promotion of Islam and the Islamic Ummah."

Referring to the ability of Iranian scientists in conquering the peaks of knowledge, Kamalvandi stated: "Undoubtedly, one of the pillars of the new Islamic civilization is science and technology, and this capital can be the factor of unity of the Islamic world and the Islamic lands. Each of us is obliged to do our part and rely on our own resources to do this important thing and to do our Islamic duty by cooperating in this field. Fortunately, today Iran has reached the peaks of progress in all branches and disciplines of technology and nuclear industry."

He added: "Thousands of experts are constantly working on the fields of uranium exploration and extraction to conversion, enrichment and production of nuclear fuel, nuclear power plants, radiopharmaceuticals, its application in industry and agriculture, lasers and quantum and melting, etc. and have put Iran in a relatively high position."