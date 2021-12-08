Qalibaf attends Islamic parliamentary union summit

TEHRAN — Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Istanbul late on Wednesday to participate at the meeting of the OIC parliamentary union.

Qalibaf is set to hold bilateral meetings with the speakers of some Islamic countries present at the summit, the parliament presiding board spokesman Seyed Nezamuddin Mousavi said on Wednesday.

The MP stated that parliamentary diplomacy and efforts to develop economic relations with OIC countries by supporting economic actors and the private sector are among the issues emphasized by the Parliament.

Supporting the private sectors of Iran and Turkey will be an important part of the parliamentary trip, Mousavi added.

The 16th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the central theme of "Palestine, Immigration and Afghanistan" will be held on December 9-10 in Istanbul. It will be hosted by the Turkish Parliament.