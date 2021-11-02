$309m of smuggled goods discovered nationwide

TEHRAN – Smuggled goods worth 1.3 trillion rials (nearly $309 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) have been seized across the country over the past month, Mohammad Reza Moghimi, the police chief, said on Sunday.

In order to help domestic production, the fight against smuggling is underway continuously through monitoring of goods (origin and destination), implementation of plans, periodic and intermittent inspections of roads, etc. are on the agenda by the anti-trafficking police throughout the country, he explained.

Every year, $20-25 billion worth of goods are smuggled in and out of the country. Under the plan, police detectives identified the location of the depot through round-the-clock efforts and specialized actions, Moghimi said.

The smuggled goods, include basic goods, home appliances, electronic equipment, car, and mobile phone accessories, cosmetics, clothes, along with all kinds of smuggled fuels and petroleum products, IRNA reported.

He went on to say that goods worth 1.3 trillion rials (around $309 million) have been discovered, while 1,041 vehicles and 6,129 criminals were arrested during the implementation of the plan.

Every year, $20-25 billion worth of goods are smuggled in and out of the country, which, if stopped, will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, Hassan Norouzi, a member of the Parliament, said.

In the Iranian calendar year 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), $12 billion was smuggled into Iran and $900 million out of the country, according to the Headquarters for Combating the Smuggling of Commodities and Foreign Exchange.

According to some reports, over ten million liters of gasoline are smuggled out of Iran on a daily basis, adding up to 3.65 billion liters every year. Other reports put the number higher. On December 19, 2018, a government spokesman said every day 11.5 million liters of gasoline are smuggled out of Iran. Ali Adyani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee has quoted various sources as putting the figure at 10, 15, and even 20 million liters a day.

Mohammad Hassan Nejad, another member of the committee, says the smuggled fuel amounts to 22 million liters per day. With a 50 cent per liter profit, the total daily income adds up to 400 trillion rials annually or $3.3 billion, nearly the same as the country's annual development budget.

In addition to gasoline smuggling, other fuels such as kerosene and diesel are also smuggled; not in lesser quantities.

In June 2020, the first phase of the national anti-smuggling plan has been implemented with the priority of customs, tobacco, and transit goods nationwide.

FB/MG