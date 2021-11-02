IranAir operates more flights to Kuwait

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier IranAir is projected to operate flights from Shiraz, Mashhad, Ahwaz, and Lar airports to Kuwait International Airport.

IranAir was scheduled to increase the number of direct flights abroad as of November 1, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.

The first flight is scheduled from Shiraz International Airport with Airbus A319. The flight departs Shiraz each Monday. The return flight is on the same day.

The next flight is scheduled for November 3 from Mashhad International Airport to Kuwait International Airport. Mashhad- Kuwait flights will be on Saturdays and Wednesdays each week.

Ahwaz-Kuwait and Lar-Kuwait flights are scheduled for Nov. 5, the report said. The airline aims to increase flights to Dubai from Bandar Abbas International Airport as well.

In the coronavirus era, all air travelers are required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and present a required health certificate concerning the COVID-19.

AFM