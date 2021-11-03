Iran’s IRGC aborts U.S. move to steal tanker carrying Iranian oil in Oman Sea

TEHRAN – The national TV announced on Wednesday at noon time that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy aborted a move by the United States that was stealing a tanker that was carrying the Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman.

The United States was trying to redirect the route of the tanker to an unspecified place and transfer its oil to another tanker.

Servicemen from the IRGC Navy took the control of the oil tanker by boarding it through helicopter and redirected it toward the Iranian territorial waters.

U.S. forces, using helicopters and warships, tried hard to redirect the ship but they failed as they faced bravery demonstrated by the IRGC personnel.

In another attempt, U.S. forces tried to change the route of the ship by blocking its path through warships but they failed again.

The tanker is now in the Iranian waters in the Sea of Oman.