Tehran, Caracas seek to expand tourism ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Venezuela officials have discussed expanding tourism ties including sharing traveling know-how, as well as holding exhibits and fam tours.

On Saturday, Iran’s deputy minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ali-Asghar Shalbafian met Venezuela’s Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Ali Padron Paredes to exchange views over the expansion of ties, IRNA reported.

Shalbafian stated widening cooperation with Venezuela is high on the agenda for the Islamic Republic as he briefed Iran’s efforts focusing on both the coronavirus and post-pandemic eras.

The Iranian official said Tehran is ready to hold joint exhibits and feminization tours for travel agents, the report said.

Furthermore, both officials acknowledged that their approach was to expand tourism ties and strengthen interactions to control the pandemic impact on the tourism industry.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM