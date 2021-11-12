Iran, Pakistan examine strengthening border, maritime cooperation

TEHRAN — In a virtual meeting, Iran’s Border Guard Commander and the director-general of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency have reviewed the latest developments related to bilateral cooperation in maritime and border management as well as conducting operations and patrols, IRNA reported on Friday.

The virtual meeting was held in the presence of the delegations of the Border Guards Command of Iran's Police and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

On the Iranian side, the meeting was attended by Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi, commander of Iran's Border Guards; senior officials from the security, legal and naval departments of Iran's police; as well as Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour, Iran's military attaché in Pakistan. The Pakistani side was composed of Admiral Mohammad Shoaib, director-general of the country's Maritime Security Agency, along with representatives from Pakistan's foreign and defense ministries.

The two sides discussed cooperation and different ideas for improving security, protecting fishermen, conducting operations, and joint patrols.

General Goodarzi and Admiral Shoaib also agreed to expand cooperation and future assistance in various fields.

In the virtual meeting, the relevant officers from the Border Guards Command of the Iranian police and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency discussed in detail the agreements reached in various areas.