An Israeli war on Iran will lead to ‘destruction of Zionist regime’: IRGC general

TEHRAN – A senior IRGC official has downplayed the Israel occasional threats of war against Iran, saying the Tel Aviv regime is well aware that starting a military confrontation with Iran will only bring its annihilation forward.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the father of Iran’s defensive missile program.

Israel fully knows it that it can only be the initiator of any military action against Iran, “but we will be the one who decides the ending,” Ali Hajizadeh stressed.

A war against Iran will lead to the “destruction of the Zionist regime,” and if they dare do something against it, “they will not see beyond the current period, and, historically speaking, the time of their destruction will be certainly brought closer.”

The top Iranian commander said the Israeli regime is the only entity in the world that is talking about its existence and survival, with meetings and summits held regularly on the issue.

Israeli military chief Aviv Kohavi warned on Tuesday that the regime’s military was ramping up its preparations for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The army “is accelerating operational planning and preparedness to deal with Iran and the military nuclear threat,” Kohavi told a Knesset committee.

He also said there is “no existential threat” facing Israel.

Hajizadeh said Israel, as a regime that constantly talks about its existence, is doomed to bring its own destruction forward if it gives Iran “any pretext” by waging war.

“Such a regime cannot talk about another country, and the threats it makes are to a great extent for domestic purposes,” he added, according to Press TV.

