Zvonimir Soldo takes charge of Tractor

TEHRAN – Former Croatia football team defender Zvonimir Soldo was appointed as coach of Tractor on Sunday.

The 54-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract with the Iranian football club.

Fabijan Komljenovic has been named as Soldo’s assistant.

Soldo began his coaching career in 2008 with Dinamo Zagreb and joined German club FC Cologne a year later.

He also worked as Felix Magath’s assistant in Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan in 2017.

Most recently, Soldo has worked as head coach in Austrian club Admira Wacker.

Soldo has replaced Firouz Karimi in Tabriz based football club.

Zvonimir Soldo won a bronze medal with Croatia football team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.