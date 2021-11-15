TEDPIX loses 26,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 26,174 points to 1.416 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.226 billion securities worth 41.677 trillion rials (about $992.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 22,794 points, and the second market’s index dropped 41,338 points.

TEDPIX rose 58,000 points (4.1 percent) to 1.456 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Iran Khodro Group, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA