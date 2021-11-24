Wood museum to be established in Kermanshah 

TEHRAN – A museum dedicated to woodworks by local artisans is planned to be established in the western province of Kermanshah, a local tourism official has announced.

The museum will be launched in collaboration with the private sector and craftspeople from the province, Akram Tahmasebi said on Wednesday.

There are notable wood sculptors and artists in Kermanshah province who are well-known throughout the country and abroad, the official added.

Establishing a wood museum in this area is an opportunity for the entire population to become acquainted with the artists in this field and their monumental works, she noted.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites, of which Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan are both on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

ABU/AFM