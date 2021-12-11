Lyon agree terms with Zenit’s Azmoun: report

TEHRAN - Olympique Lyon have reportedly agreed personal terms with Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, but will need to convince the Russian club to let go of the Iranian six months before the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old, who is manager Peter Bosz’s priority for January, almost joined over the summer before his club was unable to organize a replacement in time. Les Gones have now resumed discussions with the forward ahead of a potential January move, and have now reached an agreement with him.

The contract would consist of a four and a half year deal, while Azmoun’s brother and mother were reportedly in France this week to look at houses, L’Équipe wrote.

Nevertheless, Zenit pose once again an obstacle to the deal going over the line, although this winter will be their last chance to obtain a transfer fee – expected to be around €3m, despite the Iran international’s €25m valuation last year.