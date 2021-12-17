Iraqi travel insiders explore western Iranian province on fam tour

TEHRAN –A group of Iraqi tour operators and travel agents arrived in Ilam on Tuesday to visit the western Iranian province on a familiarization tour, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

In addition to introducing Ilam’s capabilities in natural tourism and historical sites, the fam tour comprises joint meetings between Iraqi travel insiders and tourism activists in the province, Abdolmalek Shanbezadeh said on Friday.

To become familiar with the province’s medical tourism potential and to develop a strong partnership between the two nations in the health tourism sector, the delegation plans to visit medical facilities across the province, the official added.

Visits by tourists to the province, as well as introducing historical attractions and handicrafts, will also increase the profitability of the private sector, he noted.

Earlier this month, a group of Iraqi tour operators and tourism activists along with their Iranian fellows visited several Iranian provinces on fam tours.

Back in November, several Iraqi travel insiders requested Iran to waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals who want to enter the Islamic Republic via land borders.

Earlier this year the two neighbors agreed to abolish visa requirements for air travelers.

The announcement came after Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in Tehran, discussing various issues including visa waiver, a joint railway project, and increasing the level of trade.

Many domestic experts believe that medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

Ilam is located on the foothills of the Zagros Mountains in the western region of Iran. Unlike The north and northwest part of this province which is mountainous, the west and southwest are flat. It is a suitable place for nomad life since the geographical conditions are favorable for summer and winter relocation.

ABU/AFM