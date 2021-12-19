Iran reports first case of Omicron variant

TEHRAN – The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been identified in Iran, Mohammad Mehdi Gooya, head of the health ministry’s diseases management center, confirmed on Sunday.

“The first case is a man who had traveled to one of the neighboring countries. He has been identified [with the Omicron] in Tehran. Necessary tests have been conducted and he is receiving healthcare,” ISNA quoted Gooya as saying. One or two other suspected cases are being examined, he added. Deputy health minister Kamal Heidari has said that the person has entered the country from the United Arab Emirates.

Last month, Gooya said new regulations have been adopted to prevent the new variant of coronavirus, called B.1.1.529, or Omicron, from entering the country.

Evidence shows that there should be more severe side effects, which is why we have taken special measures, he said.

MG