TEDPIX drops 4,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 4,180 points to 1.332 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.129 billion securities worth 29.371 trillion rials (about $101.27 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dopped 1,838 points, and the second market’s index fell 12,222 points.

TEDPIX rose 38,000 points (2.7 percent) to 1.397 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA