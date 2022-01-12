Hamas hails Iran’s support for Palestinian resistance

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance group Hamas has hailed the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of Palestine.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Doha on Tuesday, a high-profile delegation from Hamas, headed by its political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, appreciated the Iranian backing.

The Hamas delegation addressed the developments related to the Palestinian cause, particularly with regard to the situation in Occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank, Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, and the 15-year Israeli siege on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

The delegation hailed the Islamic republic's position in support of the Palestinian cause and resistance.

The Iranian minister, meanwhile, discussed the developments concerning a number of matters, including regional alliances and the Vienna talks, reiterating his country's stance in support of the Palestinian people and resistance.

The Hamas delegation welcomed the endeavors being made to achieve unity among Arab and Muslim nations, especially the efforts being exerted by Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Besides the Hamas chief, the meeting was attended by members of Hamas political bureau Khalil al-Hayya and Mousa Abu Marzouq, in addition to Majdi Abu Amsheh, head of Haniyeh's office.

The Iranian Foreign ministry said in a statement that during the meeting, Amir Abdollahian outlined the Islamic republic’s principled policy toward the issue of Palestine as a plight in the heart of the Islamic ummah created by the child-killing Zionist regime which enjoys support from the West.

He also condemned the brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers against al-Quds, al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories as well as the regime’s aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people and sanctities.

Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and resistance against the occupation of the Zionist regime.

Haniyeh, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for the Palestinian people in their struggle against the Zionist regime’s continued aggression.

He also called on the Muslim and Arab world as well as the international community to adopt a decisive stance against the Israeli regime’s violations.

The meeting was part of Amir Abdollahian’s high-level meetings in Qatar, where he met with the emir and the foreign minister of the tiny Persian Gulf nation.

In his meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir Abdollahian extended the Iranian president’s greetings to the Qatari leader. He examined the latest developments in bilateral ties in political, security, trade and economic areas. Amir Abdollahian referred to the existing capacities for expanding economic relations between Iran and Qatar, underlining the need for forging cooperation in economic areas given the existing advantages of Iran in this regard.

The Iranian foreign minister further outlined the current Iranian administration’s approach to relations with neighboring countries and emphasized the exchange of delegations at high levels between the two countries for consultations.

Amir Abdollahian also underscored the regional views of Iran and declared Tehran’s readiness to develop interaction with regional nations in bilateral and multilateral ways.

The top Iranian diplomat then spoke about the Vienna talks over removing the oppressive sanctions against Iran as well as the issues related to Afghanistan and Yemen. The Qatari emir also outlined his views regarding these matters.

