Fadaei appointed as head of Iran Fara Bourse

TEHRAN – The board of directors of Iran’s over-the-counter exchange market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), have elected Meisam Fadaei as the new head of IFB, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Fadaei had been appointed as the acting head of IFB on December 5, 2021, following the resignation of the IFB’s former Managing Director Amir Hamouni, and now he has been elected to take the position permanently.

Hamouni had served as the head of Iran Fara Bourse since September 2012.

Iran Fara Bourse, one of the four Iranian exchanges, operates under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), a member of IOSCO. IFB was established on November 12, 2008, to be a gate for the majority of companies to enter the capital market and enhance their corporate governance and their businesses by providing easier listing requirements.

EF/MA