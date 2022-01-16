Quake shakes ancient monuments on Iranian island, no damage reported

TEHRAN – A medium-sized 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Kharg Island, Bushehr province on Saturday caused no damage to historical sites across the southwestern province.

Based on field visits conducted by the cultural heritage experts, no serious damage to historical sites and monuments has been reported so far, the deputy provincial tourism chief said early on Sunday.

Fortunately, the monuments of this island were restored, organized, stabilized, and strengthened this year in order to prevent possible destruction due to natural disasters, Nasrollah Ebrahimi said.

Palmyrene burial chambers, Nasturi Church and Achaemenid Inscription are among the historical sites of the island which have been registered on the national heritage list, he added.

Back in October, the official announced that this natural phenomenon has been happening in this region continuously since the beginning of the Iranian new year 1400(started March 21).

The province has made efforts to stabilize and restore most of its historic monuments, but the continued earthquakes may pose a threat to these structures, which will require technical planning, and this matter will be discussed by the province’s cultural heritage department, the official added.

Kharg Island is a continental island in the Persian Gulf south of Iran. The island is located 25 km off the coast of Iran and 483 km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Administered by the adjacent coastal Bushehr province, Kharg Island provides a seaport for the export of oil.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AFM

