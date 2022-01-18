Iran’s “Solar Eclipse” praised at Minimalen Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “Solar Eclipse” has won an honorable mention at the 34th Minimalen Short Film Festival in Trondheim, Norway.

“To a film in appreciation of its honest depiction of a bold trio of girls intent on capturing a momentous event on film and the tension that results when one of the girls witnesses an act of betrayal. Brilliantly directed, shot and edited,” the jury said in its statement published on the closing day of the festival on Sunday.

Directed by Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Qasemi, the film is about Saghi and her two friends, who have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the once-in-a-century total eclipse announced to occur later that afternoon.

Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saghi sees something that should have stayed hidden.

The best international film award, the Minimalen trophy and 1000 euro, was given to the Afghan drama “Three Songs for Benazir” by Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei.

“An exquisitely realized, nuanced portrait of a young husband and wife as they embark on their life’s journey together amidst perhaps insurmountable obstacles. It delicately balances attention to the sweet, intimate details of the couple’s private moments together with the no-less powerful and unrelenting realities outside,” the jury said.

The audience award in the international competition - 500 euro – went to “Titan” by Valéry Carnoy from Belgium.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian drama “Solar Eclipse” directed by Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Qasemi.

