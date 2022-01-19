UN envoy lauds women’s role in Iran’s socio-economic development

TEHRAN - Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has attached great importance to the role of women in socio-economic development of the country despite the U.S. sanctions.

“Despite the imposition of United States sanctions, which in addition to violating rules of international law, breach the basic rights of women and girls, especially their right to development, significant achievements have been made in the empowerment of women and girls in Iran," Takht Ravanchi said on Tuesday addressing a UNSC session titled “Women, Peace, and Security: protecting participation, addressing violence targeting women in peace and security processes”.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the role of women in socio-economic development as well as the political and cultural life of our society," he added.

He said that women play an important role in the socio-economic development and political life of all societies.

In conflict situations, women are subject to violence and discriminatory behaviors, and in post-conflict situations, they have undeniable potentials to contribute to peace and security processes, IRNA quoted Takht Ravanchi as saying.

Therefore, in conflict situations, efforts must be focused on addressing the root causes of violence against women particularly conflict-related sexual violence, and in post-conflict situations, the main approach must be to protect their rights and ensure their participation in conflict resolution and peace processes as well as the humanitarian and reconstruction activities.

“We share the view that women’s political, social, and economic empowerment is critical as it can increase their resistance against violence in conflict situations and promote their role in further contributing to the peace and reconciliation processes and reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in post-conflict situations.”

“Just as an example, I would like to mention education, which is vital for women’s empowerment. We have made significant progress in this regard and as a result, currently, women and girls comprise more than half of all university students and the number of girls who study medicine and science in Iran has become twice that of men.”

As such, women are active participants in day-to-day affairs in Iran. They are also very active in elections as both candidates and voters. Furthermore, our Parliament has adopted “the Charter on Women’s Rights and Responsibilities”, which ensures the protection and promotion of women’s rights in different areas, he concluded.

