TEHRAN – Majid Honarjoo was elected as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Skating Federation (IRISF) on Saturday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Honarjoo secured 30 of 55 votes cast.

Reza Shajie finished in second with 25 votes.

IRISF is the governing body of ice hockey, inline hockey and roller sports in Iran.