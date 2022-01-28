Vienna negotiators return to capitals

TEHRAN — According to European Union coordinator Enrique Mora, the diplomatic delegations engaged in talks in Vienna to lift the sanctions imposed on Iran will return to their capitals for a short recess and further consultations.

“The 8th round of the #ViennaTalks #JCPOA, which started 27 December, so far the longest, takes a break. Participants will go back to capital for consultations and instructions to come back next week. Political decisions are needed now. Safe travels to all participants,” Mora tweeted on Friday.

In line with the development, the Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that his assessment is that the eighth round will resume next week.

“The participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will take a break, not very long, for consultations in the capitals. The negotiations have reached advanced stage when political decisions are needed. The 8th round is expected to resume next week,” Ulyanov tweeted late on Friday.

Later, the European troika (France, UK, and Germany) released a statement, announcing that the negotiations have reached a stage that requires “political decisions.”

"January has been the most intensive period of these talks to date," said the statement from the E3.

"Everyone knows we are reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions. Negotiators are therefore returning to capitals for consultation,” Reuters reported.