Beheshti Rad wins gold at Ice Climbing World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran's Mohsen Beheshti Rad claimed a gold medal at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation's Ice Climbing World Championships.

A sensational third attempt from Beheshti Rad in the men's speed final in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, earned him gold, while the Russian Mountaineering Federation's (RMF) Natalia Savitskaia took the women's title.

Beheshti Rad was only the seventh-best qualifier earlier in the day, and after a first effort of 8.65sec in the final, he built on that with a 7.17 in the second and then a winning 6.90 on the third attempt at the Ice Dome in the Swiss resort.