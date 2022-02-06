‘Creative house of tourism’ to set up at Tehran palace  

TEHRAN – Tourism authorizes a plan to set up a “creative house of tourism” at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, a local official announced on Sunday.

The house is tasked to develop innovative approaches for tourism as one of the key income-producing and money-making activities for the country, Parviz Karami said, Mehr reported.

By attracting tourists and improving the infrastructure, tourism will help improve the country’s economy and show the world the Iranian culture, the official added.

Although Iran ranks higher than some other countries in terms of heritage and culture, its lack of infrastructure prevents tourists from coming here, he explained.

However, tourism can be boosted by the help of such centers, he mentioned.

Iran is potentially a booming destination for travelers seeking cultural attractions, breathtaking sceneries, and numerous UNESCO-registered sites. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

The Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, covering an area of about eleven hectares, is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered for a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad Shahi Pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into the resident of the second king of Pahlavi king, Mohammad Reza Shah, and his family. With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre-and post-Islamic arts.

