Iranian photographers honored at Mahfuz Ullah photo contest in Bangladesh

TEHRAN – Several Iranian photographers have been honored at the 6th Mahfuz Ullah Memorial International Photo Contest in Bangladesh.

The competition was organized by the Mahfuz Ullah Memorial Foundation with contributions from the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP), Global Photographic Union (GPU), Bangladeshi Photographic Society (BPS), Turkey’s Sille Sanat Sarayi (SSS) and the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) was also held in the four categories of monochrome, color, nature and travel.

In the monochrome category, the MM Salon Gold Medal went to Mehdi Zabolabbasi for “Tolerance”. He also won the FIAP Silver Medal for “Missal”.

Shakhavan Osmani won the BPS Silver Medal for “Shadow of Man”, while Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi was awarded FIP Ribbon for “Umbrella”.

In addition, the SSS Ribbon of this section was also given to Omidreza Purnabi for “Standard”.

“Hand” by Ali Samei won the FIAP Bronze Medal in the photo travel category and “Move” by Mohammad Esteki received FIP Ribbon in the open color photo section.

Iran had no winners in the nature category.

Vietnamese photographer Quang Vinh Dang won the FIAP Blue Badge for Best Author, the grand prize of the contest.

In addition, Protap Shekhor Mohanto was awarded MM Salon Gold Medal for Best Local Author.

A selection of photos is scheduled to be showcased in an exhibition at Bisho Sahitto Kendra in Dhaka on March 18.

The Mahfuz Ullah Memorial Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Rashid Un Nabi, son of Mahfuz Ullah, a passionate Bangladeshi photographer.

Rashid Un Nabi also launched the contest in 2017 in memory of his beloved father, Mahfuz Ullah with the sole purpose of spreading his father’s name across the globe.

Iranian photographers have always been frequent contenders at the competition and have won awards.

Ahmad Khatiri received the FIP Gold Medal for his black and white photo “Prayer in War Zones” at the 5th edition of the Mahfuz Ullah Memorial International Photo Contest.

Photo: “Shadow of Man” by Shakhavan Osmani won the BPS Silver Medal in the monochrome category of the 6th Mahfuz Ullah Memorial International Photo Contest in Bangladesh.

MMS/YAW

