Iran learn fate at FIBA Asia Cup 2022

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their rivals in the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 at the draw which was held on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA Asia Cup which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, the 16 participating teams were drawn into four groups of four teams each.

The results of the Draw are as follows:

As hosts, Indonesia were given priority to choose the group that they wanted to be in. Indonesia chose to be placed in Group A along with Asia Cup 2017 champions Australia, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

All-time leader in Asia Cup titles, China, will be aiming to make it a 17th Asia Cup title won and will be starting off in Group B along with Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bahrain.

Iran, who made it to the Final in 2017, were drawn into Group C along with Japan, Kazakhstan, and Syria.

Asia Cup 2017 Semi-Finalist New Zealand were drawn into Group D with the Philippines, Lebanon, and India.

Six national teams have won the FIBA Asia Cup since the first edition in 1960. Australia won the most recent Asia Cup in 2017, defeating Iran in the Final.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2022 is set to take place from July12 to 24, fiba.basketball reported.